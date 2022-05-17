Author and commentator Jane Caro dropped into Goulburn's Rotary markets on the weekend to plug her Senate bid.
Ms Caro, who is also a feminist and former advertising 'guru,' was also there to support Hume independent candidate Penny Ackery's campaign.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Ms Caro said she was approached by the Reason Party to stand for the Senate.
"I'm an outside chance because the Senate in NSW is a huge hill to climb," she said.
However the author said she shaped up to the challenge because she wanted to make a difference and help redress what she saw as inaction on climate change, gender equity and other issues.
She has been travelling NSW supporting independents such as Ms Ackery. Ms Caro told The Post it was no coincidence that so many female independents were standing for the House of Representatives on May 21.
"They are all driven by a sense of rage about the treatment of women, inaction on climate change, a lack of integrity in politics and (politicians') sense of entitlement," she said.
ALSO READ:
Meantime, Hume candidates were out in force at Saturday's markets. Labor's Greg Baines, Ms Ackery, United Australia Party hopeful, Garry Dollin and local members of The Greens were making their pitches.
Those walking around attempting to hand out material, rather than staying at their stall, were stopped from doing so by market organisers.
Meantime, sitting Hume MP Angus Taylor was busy at the nearby pre-poll at Saint Saviour's Hall on Saturday. Large numbers were casting their votes early.
Hume returning officer Deb Emmett said the Australian Electoral Commission expected 12,000 to 15,000 people to take advantage of pre-polling in Goulburn.
Advertisement
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.