A woman who sent abusive images of children will be behind bars for at least 11 months after being convicted at Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday (May 18).
The Goulburn woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, plead guilty to one charge of disseminating child abuse material.
The court heard the woman took 47 images of children and disseminated them between July 2017 and April 2018.
The woman's lawyer argued the offence lay at the lower end of seriousness and revealed his client had offered an explanation for her actions that Magistrate Geraldine Beattie and the prosecution both labelled "bizarre."
The woman told the court through her lawyer that she had sent the images to an individual on the basis they vote in a particular way in the 2017 Same-Sex Marriage plebiscite.
In handing down her judgment Magistrate Beattie rejected the above explanation and said the woman had failed to understand the gravity of her actions.
"I reject the explanation you have given about the plebsicite," she said.
"You have no insight (into the seriousness) and you have refused to accept guilt even though you pleaded guilty.
"Given what I've had to say about your complete lack of insight there is a real question mark about your prospects of rehabilitation."
She was handed an 18-month prison sentence with a non-parole period of 11 months.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
