'Best of the best': Slam Pro League wrestlers set to dominate ring in Goulburn

You've grown up watching the likes of John Cena and the Undertaker dominate in the WWE but now some homegrown wrestling stars are heading to a ring near you.
The Slam Pro Wrestling League will be hosting a tournament at Goulburn Workers Club on June 3 and 4 with a $10,000 prize up for grabs.
The main Masters Cup will be an eight-man knockout with women's wrestling and tag-team events also a feature of the two-day spectacular.
Part owner Daniel Dwyer told the Post people could expect to see some of the top wrestlers in Australia descend on Goulburn in search of glory.
"There's going to be eight wrestlers coming from all over Australia to compete in a singular elimination bracket," he said.
"We're a central point between Sydney and Melbourne where all the best wrestlers want to come.
This league is viewed as one of the top organisation's in the country so we have wrestlers from all over the country wanting to wrestle for us. It's the best of the best coming together.
"You can expect to see athleticism, crazy characters, great presentation. There's something for everybody.
"There's hard-hitting action, high-flying moves. It's an all-ages event as well. It's a great night out for a group of friends or something to take the kids to."
The eight wrestlers have also been unveiled with a strong local feel.
Dwyer said the two-day event was an important marker for the league as they seek to take wrestling to regional NSW.
"We're based in Canberra but we're currently branching out to do more shows in regional areas so Goulburn is that first step in taking it on the road," he explained.
"For smaller regional towns like Goulburn, Yass, Wagga and Albury, you don't get this kind of thing very often so it seems like there's a bit of a gap in the market."
Doors at 6:30pm and Bell Time is at 7:00pm. For more information and to buy tickets head to the Slam Pro Wrestling League Facebook page.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
