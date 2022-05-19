Members of the public will soon have the opportunity to have their first sneak peak at the newly restored Gunning Train Station.
Transport for NSW and Southern Tablelands Arts are hosting a family open day at the station as it nears completion.
Once the restoration is completed the Gunning Station buildings will be operated as Connect@Gunning Station, an arts and cultural facility managed by Southern Tablelands Arts.
Southern Tablelands Arts is the peak body for promoting arts and culture across six local government areas surrounding Gunning.
President of Southern Tablelands Arts Susan Brindle said the station had amazing potential as a new arts and cultural hub for the entire region.
"We are looking forward to hosting a series of exhibitions in the gorgeous spaces available and making the building available for community meetings and events," Ms Brindle said.
Leslie Bush from the Gunning and District Historical Society said she was excited to be able to show the public the station's progress so far.
"We are keen to hear stories of people's experiences at the station so that we can create an authentic display of the station's historic role in people's lives," she said.
Executive Director of Southern Tablelands Arts Rose Marin said they had organised a creative program of artist-led making opportunities and demonstrations to ensure an enjoyable day for everyone in the family.
There will be badge making, First Nations weaving with Culture on the Move, street art with Joe Quilter and live music by local groups.
"We look forward to welcoming everyone to the station and hearing community ideas on programming options at Connect@Gunning Station in the future," Ms Marin said.
The buildings at Gunning Station are some of the best surviving examples of a small late Victorian country station complex.
All of the major design elements of the station building are still intact, including the separate ladies waiting room with its quaint private passageway to the ladies toilet.
The original station building was an early prototype of standardised design in station buildings and is of significant historical importance.
Transport for NSW is leading the restoration which is aiming to transform and conserve the station's long disused spaces.
Structural issues have been rectified, floors reconstructed and new lighting has been installed.
Recycled timbers from the Sydney Harbour Bridge form the borders to a new station garden.
Long lost features such as the decorative station verandah, signage and timber platform awning supports have been sympathetically reinstated.
Station customers will also benefit from an upgraded, accessible bathroom.
The open day will take place at 11am until 2pm on Saturday, May 28, starting with an Opening Ceremony including performances by the Gunning Public School Choir and iconic Australian actor Max Cullen.
