Cr Bob Kirk has defended a social media video he appeared in with Hume Liberal candidate and sitting MP Angus Taylor, just days out from the election.
The Facebook video, released on Thursday, showed the former Mayor speaking about federal funding secured for the Wollondilly Riverwalk, the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre
"With Angus as our local representative, Goulburn Mulwaree has enjoyed a wonderful period of growth and development. We've had great success through Angus and his team in developing funding opportunities," he said in the video.
"I want to see Angus continue to be our federal member. I want to see him to be in government as our federal member and I'm off down to the polling station shortly to cast my vote and I hope others do that too."
The post was tiled 'Bob Kirk - Goulburn Mulwaree councillor.'
Some on social media branded it as "inappropriate" while others said Cr Kirk was entitled to express his views and rejected suggestions it amounted to a council endorsement.
Cr Kirk told The Post it was a "personal endorsement" and it was not done on the council's behalf.
"I was asked to make a comment on what Angus had done for the area and because of my association I spoke to it and said 'these are the facts,' which are widely known," he said.
"...If I was mayor I wouldn't have done it but because I wasn't, I spoke on behalf of my experience."
Cr Kirk said he didn't know the video would be labelled - 'Bob Kirk - Goulburn Mulwaree councillor' - and speculated that 'discussion' had arisen as a result.
He argued that just because he was a councillor didn't mean he couldn't have an opinion.
"If it's inappropriate - how? We have endorsed political party candidates on the council but I'm not a member of any political party," he said.
Cr Kirk said he advised Mayor Peter Walker after he'd done the video "in case there was any feedback."
The council's media policy states: "As a member of the community, councillors are entitled to enter into public debate in their private capacity and make comment on council affairs provided they clearly state that such public comment reflects their personal opinion and not that of the council or a council committee. This includes public speeches/addresses, television interviews, print media interviews/letters to the editor, radio interviews and social media websites."
Mayor Peter Walker would not comment on whether he believed Cr Kirk was endorsing a particular candidate.
"Bob did this of his own accord. He did not speak to me beforehand about it, but afterward," he said.
"...It is an election and everyone has the opportunity to speak their mind but as councillors we need a clear delineation between when we're speaking on the council's behalf or as an individual. All councillors have been reminded of this over the past four to five months."
He cited the fact that Cr Andy Wood, an endorsed Shooters, Fishers and Farmers representative, spoke at a public forum about Veolia's proposed waste to energy facility. The Mayor had reminded him he was speaking on behalf of the council and not his party.
Endorsed Labor councillor, Jason Shepherd, acknowledged that he had appeared on a stall with the party's federal candidate, Greg Baines. He also promoted stall photos on his personal Facebook page but said he'd never endorsed Mr Baines in his councillor capacity.
Cr Shepherd is also Goulburn Labor president. He said he had been mindful to stay "at arms' length" from the campaign in case there was any misconception that his support of Mr Baines was a council endorsement.
"Our constitutional right allows us to talk about being a councillor and to endorse a candidate," he said.
"But it becomes a problem when there's a perception that we're speaking on behalf of the council...I'm not saying he's done anything wrong but it's close to the line."
Cr Kirk ran as an independent at the December council election.
In 2019 federal election lead-up, former council general manager Warwick Bennett came under fire after his statement supporting Mr Taylor appeared in the MP's campaign material. It also referred to federal grant funding for major projects.
"I did not provide these comments as a political endorsement, but as a statement of fact regarding the relationship the council has had with Mr Taylor, relating to his dealings with the council about past performance," Mr Bennett said at the time.
