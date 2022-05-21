As voters streamed out of polling booths on Saturday, sausage sizzles, baked goods and quirky market stalls offered light-hearted relief for what has been an intense election campaign.
Goulburn schools took election day as an opportunity to fundraise as well as supply the iconic democracy sausages that Australians have come to love and expect.
Goulburn West Public School P&C hosted several market stalls selling everything from candles to bright-coloured earrings.
As voters strolled around the grounds browsing the stalls, children ran around with their faces smeared with tomato and BBQ sauce alike.
The principal of Bradfordville Public School used a sausage sizzle and a raffle to help raise funds for the school.
Volunteers handing out 'how to vote' cards said many people had entered the booths already decided on who they would vote for.
Young people came in using their phones to help decide who to vote for while undecided voters took not one but all the 'how to vote' cards, according to one volunteer.
"Overall, there are definitely more people accepting 'how to vote' cards this year compared to the last election," the volunteer said.
While voters may have been divided in who they were voting for, the sausage sizzles and cake stalls remained unanimous favourites of 'democracy day'.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
