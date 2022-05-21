Two memorial benches dedicated to those who lost their lives to cystic fibrosis were unveiled in the Rose Gardens in Victoria Park on Saturday.
The benches were specifically dedicated to three Goulburn locals, Sheridan Maree Wood, Teah Joy Calvert and Jake Apps who recently lost their battle with the disease.
Family and friends gathered to celebrate the unveiling of the benches, with mayor Peter Walker and previous mayor Bob Kirk also present.
Sylvana Aliffi addressed the crowd in a moving speech thanking all those involved in the project.
The proposal for the benches was submitted to council while Bob Kirk was still mayor in 2021 and was quickly approved.
"There were some delays due to COVID and manufacturing but we got there," Ms Aliffi said.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council donated the benches and space in the park, while the plaques were donated by RJ Sidney Craig.
Sheridan Wood was previously the president of Cystic Fibrosis Goulburn and District and had suffered from the disease since birth.
Cystic Fibrosis Goulburn and District is a not for profit charity that has been offering support to families affected by the disease in the Goulburn area since 1971.
Cystic fibrosis is the most common life shortening genetic condition and affects the respiratory and digestive systems.
While treatments are improving for cystic fibrosis there is still no cure.
A single rose is often used as a symbol for the disease and it is sometimes referred to as "65 roses".
The name came about after a boy overheard his mother talking about the condition on the phone and thought she said "65 roses."
Cystic Fibrosis Goulburn and District has been hosting annual charity dinners to raise awareness and vital funds for the past 50 years.
This year's 65 Roses Charity Dinner will take place on Saturday, May 28 at the Goulburn Workers Club.
Tickets are on sale until Monday, May 23 and can be purchased through the club.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
