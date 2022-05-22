Goulburn Post
What's on in Goulburn and surrounding towns this week

The Pulse presented by Gravity & Other Myths. Photo: Supplied.

Goulburn Performing Arts Centre 

Best of the Fest 

Best of the Fest will arrive to Goulburn this week with a selection of filmed versions of highlights from the Sydney Festival. Performances such as STAY, a hauntingly beautiful blend of music, dance, film, design and dialogue will be shown, as well as Sydney's world-famous dino-recreationists out on their picnic. Tickets are available from the Box Office open Tuesday to Thursday 10am to 3pm, or phone 02 4823 4999, or online at www.goulburnpac.com.au.

Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

