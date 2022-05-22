Step back in time to the 1880s when Goulburn was one of the first regional centres to supply piped drinking water to its residents. The Goulburn Historic Waterworks has remained intact with a pumphouse and working steam beam engine. This rare facility is the only complete, steam-powered municipal water supply left in its original location in the Southern Hemisphere. The buildings and engines are of national significance and are now protected by a permanent conservation order. Come and witness the spectacle of these magnificent pieces of machinery in operation from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, May 29.

