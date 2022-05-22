Best of the Fest will arrive to Goulburn this week with a selection of filmed versions of highlights from the Sydney Festival. Performances such as STAY, a hauntingly beautiful blend of music, dance, film, design and dialogue will be shown, as well as Sydney's world-famous dino-recreationists out on their picnic. Tickets are available from the Box Office open Tuesday to Thursday 10am to 3pm, or phone 02 4823 4999, or online at www.goulburnpac.com.au.
The Markets on Bourke have a range of market stalls with lots of local goodies to be found. Everything from local arts, crafts, produce, plants, fresh flowers and great food can all be found throughout the stalls at the hugely popular markets. Markets on Bourke will be held in the Goulburn Scout Hall on the corner of Bourke and Addison Streets on Saturday, May 28 from 9am to 1pm.
Advertisement
Cystic Fibrosis Goulburn and District will be hosting their annual 65 Roses Charity Dinner. Cystic fibrosis is the most common, life-shortening genetic condition in Australia. A child with CF is born every four days and while medical research is improving there is no cure. The night will include a two-course dinner, an auction and a variety of entertainment. All funds raised will go towards helping local families affected by CF with ongoing treatment costs and equipment expenses. The dinner will take place at the Goulburn Workers Club on Saturday, May 28 at 6.30pm. You can purchase tickets from the club.
Goulburn Mulwaree Library will be hosting National Simultaneous Storytime with a group of drama students from Trinity Catholic College performing Family Tree by Posh Pyke. National Simultaneous Story time is held annually by the Australian Library and Information Association. The performance will take place on Wednesday, May 25 at 11am and tickets can be purchased here: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=876637&.
Step back in time to the 1880s when Goulburn was one of the first regional centres to supply piped drinking water to its residents. The Goulburn Historic Waterworks has remained intact with a pumphouse and working steam beam engine. This rare facility is the only complete, steam-powered municipal water supply left in its original location in the Southern Hemisphere. The buildings and engines are of national significance and are now protected by a permanent conservation order. Come and witness the spectacle of these magnificent pieces of machinery in operation from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, May 29.
Southern Tablelands Arts and the Goulburn Film Group will present a special afternoon at the Goulburn Workers Club. Join the Goulburn Film group for 'A Boy Called Sailboat'. In a slanted dwelling beyond the outskirts of a drought-ridden town, a close Hispanic family accept an impossible blessing and name their only son Sailboat. Sailboat stirs new love and hope in his family who forge a simple but proud life in the deep South West of America. The film will be screened on Sunday, May 29 at 4pm. Get your tickets at the door or online here: https://www.southerntablelandsarts.com.au/goulburn-film-group-2022/
Come and have a sneak peak at the newly restored Gunning Train Station this weekend. Transport for NSW and Southern Tablelands Arts are hosting a family open day at the station as it nears completion. There will be badge making, First Nations weaving with Culture on the Move, street art with Joe Quilter and live music by local groups. The open day will take place at 11am until 2pm on Saturday, May 28, starting with an Opening Ceremony including performances by the Gunning Public School Choir and iconic Australian actor Max Cullen.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.