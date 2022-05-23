He couldn't be there in person but former Goulburn High School teacher Ron Butterworth was uppermost in thoughts when ex-students gathered recently.
Stories and memories abounded at the class of 1962 reunion at the Goulburn Soldiers Club on Thursday, May 19, organised by Bob Kirk. Some 40 people attended.
The now Goulburn Mulwaree councillor said it was great to catch up with friends, some of whom he hadn't seen since school.
"It's lovely to see each other and better still that we're still here because there are a number who have sadly passed away," Cr Kirk said.
Mr Butterworth, now 97 and living in aged care, was unable to make the day. However daughter Jenny Pollard, from the '62 class, brought his portrait along. He taught at the school from 1957 to 1985, including his own children.
Former students remembered him fondly.
"He was the social science master and had a heart of gold. He was a very compassionate person; words fail me," Canberra man Richard Porter said.
Four generations of Mrs Pollard's family were educated at the school.
Former student Carolyn Prest recalled the segregated yards for boys and girls, while Alex Weir remembered happy school days and "a good cadet band."
Five members of Judy Shelley's family were educated at Goulburn High from 1956 to 1980, including herself and siblings John, Grahame, Glenda and Lis.
Reunion attendants flipped through old photos and memorabilia, which revealed that school fees were two pounds for first and second form and three pounds for higher classes.
Many recalled classes of more than 50 students and a 1200-child enrolment.
Earlier, those attending the reunion toured the institution and sung the old school song, which several argued should be resurrected.
They also toured Goulburn's new Performing Arts Centre.
