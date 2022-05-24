A place to call home Advertising Feature

A culture of belonging and a homely environment: The centre has a close-knit community of 93 residents from ages 60 to 102. Photo: Supplied

As you pass reception and enter Gill Waminda Aged Care Centre, you are greeted by a beautiful wall print of a tree with colourful leaves.



The bright orange, yellow, red and green hues of the leaves decorate the wall, and they are there to help you feel a sense of warmth and reassurance upon entering.

Gill Waminda Aged Care Centre relocated to this new site in 2007, and recently the team there celebrated its 15th anniversary on May 12. It is home to 93 residents, from ages 60 to 102.



It was the first centre to be opened by The Salvation Army Aged Care after committing to spend $200 million dollars to upgrade and build new centres in NSW, Queensland and the ACT in 2005.



In 2007, Zadro Constructions Pty Ltd won an award at the Master Builders Association of NSW's Excellence in Construction Awards for their work on Gill Waminda.

The values of integrity, compassion, respect, diversity and collaboration are vital to The Salvation Army Aged Care's centres.



Strolling through the wide corridors of the centre with centre manager Sadiya and care manager April, you can see these values are woven into the fabric of Gill Waminda as they affectionately greet residents, with a few even coming up to Sadiya for a hug. The centre thrives on a culture of belonging and being a homely environment.



First of many: Gill Waminda Aged Care Centre in Goulburn celebrated the current location's 15th anniversary on May 12. Photo: Supplied

Many residents have tough starts when first moving into any residential aged care. They want to leave straight away but end up feeling at home after a length of time. Lifestyle coordinator, Marg, recalls a resident, Maddie, who had thought she was moving into a new flat and not an aged care room.



Marg and her team then got her involved in choosing décor and furniture in other areas of the centre to provide a sense of inclusion and normalcy to ease the transition.

On the walls you can see the phrase "Our residents make our house a home". A close-knit community, Marg's grandmother once resided at Gill Waminda. The daughter of staff members Teresa and Michael also works at Gill Waminda.



Marg brings her grandchildren to visit residents, and breaking the aged care stigma is a passion of hers.



"I want to break that barrier around aged care. It is a home and not an institution. Older people have so much to give, we can learn so much from them," Marg said.

Funerals at Gill Waminda, where instead of viewing them as a sad time, they are a celebration of the resident's life and the good times they shared at the centre. They are often held at the centre with a service in the chapel and staff and families in attendance, and often, members of the Goulburn community.



At its core, Gill Waminda Aged Care Centre is one big family; a community fostered by love and respect.

The residents' families also play an important role in the centre's community.



All families are involved in the care of their loved ones during their time at Gill Waminda, as well as the events held at the centre, such as barbecues and sing-alongs.

