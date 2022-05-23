Goulburn's fine rugby union traditions have continued with one talented junior being included in the South Coast and Monaro representative team.
Goulburn High Year 9 student, Baxter Watts was named in the 2022 Under 16 trial squad and has been working hard to make the final cut.
He has spent the past two months training with the squad on alternate Sundays in Queanbeyan while also training with his regular Belconnen West side in Canberra during the week.
Not content with one sport, Baxter also plays basketball on Wednesday nights in Goulburn with the Warriors on top of his schoolwork, running a Youtube channel and working shifts at McDonalds.
That time now becomes even more scarce as his commitments to the representative side increase with more training and trial games, before the final squad is selected to take on the Southern States Championships, being held in July at RMC Duntroon in Canberra.
If work ethic is anything to go by and with the luck of staying injury free, Baxter will certainly have given himself a good shot at running out in a representative jersey soon enough.
