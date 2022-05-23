Goulburn Post

Rugby union: Goulburn junior's juggling act on road to rep jersey

May 23 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Goulburn's fine rugby union traditions have continued with one talented junior being included in the South Coast and Monaro representative team.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.