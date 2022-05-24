Being Australia's first inland city, it's no surprise Goulburn has a long list of athletes who have donned the green and gold over the decades.
From Wallaby Simon Poidevin to Kookaburra Glenn Turner, it's illustrious company this Goulburn teenager is set to join.
Advertisement
Joshua Kalozi has been selected in the Under 18 Australian squad ahead of the Oceania Athletics Championships to be held in Mackay in June.
He will be competing in the 100m hurdles and long jump events after a strong performance at the Australian Championships in April where he finished with a silver medal in the hurdles.
Goulburn Mulwaree Athletics Club committee member Kerrie Laurie told the Post his achievement was made even more impressive given his injury record and the weather seemingly conspiring against him.
'Joshua had been suffering from an injury which along with the weather (Hudson Park being waterlogged often) made his preparation for this year's Championships very difficult,' she wrote.
'In his favourite event (hurdles) he finished with the silver medal, beaten only by 0.07 seconds.
'Josh finished fourth overall in the long jump, although not his best jump he was happy enough due to the conditions.
'For the majority of the Championships the rain poured down, making sprinting and hurdling difficult at best. The jumping pits were like concrete to land in and many an athlete was injured or did not perform to their best.'
His Australian selection, while impressive enough in its own right, takes on more importance when taken into account that Kalozi is one of only three athletes picked for two different disciplines.
It's just another achievement for the Mulwaree High student who earlier this year broke the ACT Under 18 110m hurdles record with a time of 13.61 seconds.
The Oceania Athletics Championships will take place from June 7-11.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.