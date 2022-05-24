Bryan Mulquiney is a familiar face at Goulburn's Waterworks Museum.
He regularly devotes about 12 volunteer hours a week at the Marsden Weir tourist attraction and at the Rocky Hill war museum.
"If you're retired like me it's good to get out in the community, meet a lot of people and make new friends. It's better than sitting home watching television," he said.
"I get a lot of enjoyment out of it and it's good for your mental health."
In 2020 Mr Mulquiney was named Senior Volunteer of the Year for Southern Inland at the NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards.
He was one of many generous-hearted people at Goulburn Mulwaree Council's Volunteers Expo at the Community Centre on Friday, May 20.
The council's museum attendant, Kathy Rowe, said 14 groups were represented, including the SES, Meals on Wheels, Mulwaree High Remembrance Museum, the Waterworks, Rocky Hill and more.
The day was aimed at giving people more information about volunteering opportunities.
Already, more than 200 community members give their time to the 'I Love Goulburn Group.'
"They do an amazing job," Ms Rowe said.
Riversdale volunteers coordinator, Melissa Green, said the National Trust property was "desperate" for more helpers. They assist in the shop, with events, guiding and collection care, for which training is provided.
Marie Kennedy has volunteered at the Twynam Drive property for eight years.
"I love the history, the house, its unique items and learning about the fascinating people who loved there," she told The Post.
Mayor Peter Walker also dropped in on the expo. He has praised the work of volunteers on many occasions, saying community groups could not function without their contribution.
