Goulburn and district is in for a treat when internationally-acclaimed concert soloist and Australian-French flautist Jane Rutter performs next month.
She and guitarist Guiseppe Zangari will celebrate what's regarded as some of the most beautiful Italian music ever made in a flute and guitar concert at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Friday, June 16 at 12pm.
Titled Viva Italia, the duo will perform tarantellas, Italian dances and songs by Vivaldi, Verdi, Corelli, Guiliani, Paganini, Piovanni (from the film La Vita e Bella) Caccini, Enrico Morricone (Gabriel's Oboe) and much more.
Jane Rutter has been described as a classical trailblazer who has devoted her life to French flute, playing in a career that spans decades. She is known for her onstage warmth and conveys "passion, sparkling technique and elegance of expression through her beautiful flute playing."
"This lunch time concert will take our audience on a magical journey through all things BELLA in Italian music and culture, with exquisite musicianship mixed with lots of charm and humour. What a delicious way to spend your lunch hour," Goulburn Performing Arts Centre Manager Raina Savage said.
Rutter was knighted by France and holds the revered Chevalier des Arts et Lettres for her service to French music and culture. A fellow of the Australian Institute of Music, she is an award winning TV presenter and multi-Aria nominee who has appeared as a soloist with many orchestras including the Australian Chamber Orchestra, and on the same bull as Pavarotti, Carreras, Tina Arena, Teddy Tahu-Rhodes and more.
Rutter performs regularly in Paris and around the world, from recital halls to the Sydney Opera House, from music festivals to cabaret venues.
Tickets cost $30 for adults; $20 for members; $25 for concession or early bird before June 2. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office open Tuesday to Friday 10am to 3pm, in person or phone 4823 4999 or online at goulburnpac.com.au
