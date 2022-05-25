Goulburn Post
Trust 'betrayed' in Berrima Gaol sale says residents association

Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin
May 25 2022 - 4:30am
Moss Vale resident Chris Ryan, secretary-treasurer of Friends of Wingecarribee Ann Paterson, Mary Cawood and Clive West from the Berrima Residents Association, independant council candidate Rachel Russell, president of the Berrima Residents Association Eric Savage, and Winsome Hall and Pamela Spruce from Friends of the Wingecarribee in front of the jail in 2021. Picture: Michelle Haines Thomas

The Berrima Residents Association (BRA) and Business Southern Highlands (BSH) have joined forces to express their disappointment about the sale of the Berrima Gaol.

Journalist

I am passionate about delivering stories for residents in the Southern Highlands and Tablelands. I have experience across print, digital and radio journalism as well as podcasting. I am a general reporter but I always try to brighten the news cycle with feel-good stories that highlight wonderful people in the community and local initiatives and voices. You have probably seen one of my galleries pop up on the sites, I am a sucker for photos (especially of doggos)! If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

