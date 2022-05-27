A man who sexually assaulted two children over a period of five years plead guilty in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday (May 25).
Scott Stephen Picker, 30, plead guilty to nine charges including indecent assault of a minor, sexual intercourse with a minor and assault.
Court documents revealed Picker was charged with the offences against the two children, occurring between 2010 and 2015 in Goulburn.
Picker, who appeared via Audio Visual Link from custody, instructed his lawyer Rodney Boyd to not contest the charges and proceed with sentencing.
Magistrate Geraldine Beatie adjourned the case to July 25 for sentencing in Goulburn District Court.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
