Goulburn Aquatic Centre draws 'encouraging' numbers in first month

Louise Thrower
Louise Thrower
Updated May 25 2022 - 8:01am, first published 8:00am
WELCOME ADDITION: The upgraded aquatic centre is attracting strong numbers but more are needed, the council says.

The newly opened $29 million aquatic centre is drawing an 500 people on average through the doors daily.

Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

