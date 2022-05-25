The newly opened $29 million aquatic centre is drawing an 500 people on average through the doors daily.
While the facility is not aimed at making a profit, the council's acting general manager Matt O'Rourke says "a few more" people are needed to meet operational targets set in an earlier business case.
Advertisement
Councillors at their recent meeting heard that that about 1000 people flocked through the door on the opening weekend, April 30 and May 1.
"The initial few weeks have been very encouraging and the numbers have been high compared to the old centre. Five hundred people a day is not uncommon," Mr O'Rourke said.
Under questioning from Cr Jason Shepherd on what numbers were needed to be "self supporting," Mr O'Rourke said a business case several years ago estimated 220,000 annual visitations would be required. This was more than double that at the aquatic centre before the upgrade.
If open 360 days a year, current average usage would equate to 180,000 visitations annually.
"We need to be well up over 500 people a day going forward...but I understand the weather, other things that are going on and people's familiarity with the complex (play a role)," Mr O'Rourke said.
The centre includes includes an eight-lane, 25 metre indoor pool, program pool, water play area, hydrotherapy pool, gym, change rooms and a café which opens out onto Victoria Park. The 50-metre outdoor pool is also open.
Mr O'Rourke acknowledged there had been "a few teething problems" which staff were working through.
Some had asked for different harnesses for a hoist that takes people with disabilities from the change room to the therapy pool. Mr O'Rourke said two different harnesses were currently used but there were up to 45 different configurations.
"We've been made aware that we probably need to increase that number and we will do that in time," he said.
Similarly, the water temperature had been adjusted in response to people's feedback.
Meantime, works such as drainage around the northern and southern carparks and landscaping are being finalised.
In addition, the area between the aquatic centre's rear and the adventure playground in Victoria Park will be grassed.
Contractor FDC Construction and Fitout is expected to leave the site within weeks, finishing the 21-month project.
Advertisement
Cr Carol James said she's been using the facility four times a week.
"There have been wonderful comments and appreciation from the community. It's just fantastic," she said.
"They're delighted with the staff, the service and the wonderful amenity. We should all be very proud of what we have in Goulburn."
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.