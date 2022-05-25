Kicking off in the last days of July, Huw will make his way over some of the most rugged country in Australia, diverting to ski at Lake Mountain, Mt Baw Baw, Mt Stirling, Mt Buller, Mt Hotham, Dinner Plain, Falls Creek, Mt Buffalo, Thredbo, Charlotte Pass, Perisher and Selwyn Snow Resort which finally reopens in 2022 after it was devastated in the 2019/20 Black Summer fires.