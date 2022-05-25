A well-known Highlander and former independent Hume candidate is set to take on the adventure of a lifetime across some of Australia's harshest terrain.
Bundanoon resident Huw Kingston, who ran for Hume in the 2019 federal election, will ski the 600km length of the Australian Alps over winter taking in each of the 12 snow resorts in Victoria and NSW.
Advertisement
It's all for a good cause as well with his quest, named Alpine Odyssey, aiming to raise $50,000 for Save the Children's Our Yarning project, with Huw a long-term ambassador for the charity,
Kicking off in the last days of July, Huw will make his way over some of the most rugged country in Australia, diverting to ski at Lake Mountain, Mt Baw Baw, Mt Stirling, Mt Buller, Mt Hotham, Dinner Plain, Falls Creek, Mt Buffalo, Thredbo, Charlotte Pass, Perisher and Selwyn Snow Resort which finally reopens in 2022 after it was devastated in the 2019/20 Black Summer fires.
Huw said he was thrilled to be raising money for Indigenous children as part of the project.
"Through my Alpine Odyssey, I'm hoping to raise $50,000 for Our Yarning," he said.
"This wonderful project produces books for Indigenous Australian children, written and illustrated by Indigenous authors and illustrators, telling their stories, stories that are so important to retain in Australian culture.
"As well as general donations, I'm 'selling' each of the resorts I ski at along with the highest peaks. Imagine being the new owner of Mt Buller or Thredbo perhaps? Or standing atop Mt Kosciuszko or Mt Bogong, master or mistress of all you survey!"
The 2022 expedition will mirror a similar trip through the Alps 25 years ago with Huw confident of pushing through the pain barrier and getting to experiencing the unique snow environment.
"In 1997, 25 years ago this season, I completed a similar ski traverse, not skiing the resorts though," he explained.
"It was tough with blizzards, rain, thick bush, navigational challenges, river crossings and distance all stymying progress. For over two weeks at the beginning, I didn't see another soul.
"But of course, blue-sky days, moonlit nights, snow covered ranges and old mountain huts easily balanced the ledger.
"It will be a challenge pushing my ageing body through it again a quarter of a century on but I want to celebrate the Australian snow country that has been so good to me for so long."
Dr Julie Owen, Cultural Advisor for the Our Yarning project and Nurrunga/Ngarrendjeri woman said she looked forward to watching Huw's progress, albeit from warmer climes.
"We are very excited to share in the excitement and generosity of Huw's Alpine Odyssey," Dr Owen said.
"With stories from the sea, the desert, the mountains and along the river, the books capture the imagination and hearts of children to learn to read, and to love stories that portray their own lives and heritage.
Advertisement
"I look forward to cheering Huw on up in the cold country, from warm sunny Broome."
Full details on Alpine Odyssey at https://www.huwkingston.com/alpine-odyssey with the Fundraising page at https://our-yarning-save-the-children-huw-kingston-fundraiser.raisely.com/
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.