Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Catholic school teachers to strike for first time in 18 years as Goulburn schools close

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated May 26 2022 - 6:03am, first published 4:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IEU NSW ACT executive council. Picture: Supplied.

Increasingly complex learning needs combined with low wages are key factors driving a state-wide catholic school teacher strike tomorrow.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.