Increasingly complex learning needs combined with low wages are key factors driving a state-wide catholic school teacher strike tomorrow.
Led by the Independent Education Union of Australia (IEUA), some 18,000 teachers and support staff across 540 Catholic diocesan schools are gearing up for a full-day stop work this Friday, May 27.
Advertisement
The union wants a pay increase of 10 to 15 per cent over two years, pay parity with the public sector, less paperwork, more pupil-free time for planning and to end staff shortages.
IEUA NSW/ACT branch secretary Mark Northam said teachers and support staff were dedicated professionals who rarely took industrial action. This is the first catholic school strike in 18 years.
"Uncompetitive salaries, unsustainable workloads and crippling staff shortages have pushed them beyond their limits," Mr Northam said.
Sts Peter and Paul's Parish Primary School will have at least half of its staff striking and Trinity Catholic College is also set to close for the day.
In the Southern Highlands, St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish Primary School, St Michael's Catholic Parish Primary School and St Paul's Catholic Parish Primary School will also be participating in the strike.
While there will be no action held locally, Goulburn teachers have been encouraged to attend the Canberra action, which will take place at 10am at Thoroughbred Park on Randwick Road, Lyneham.
Southern Highlands teachers can attend a rally in Wollongong at 10am in MacCabe Park on Burelli Street.
Rallies will also take place in Sydney at Town Hall square, as well as in Newcastle, Lennox Head, Wagga Wagga, Bathurst, Dubbo, Port Macquarie and Tamworth.
Deputy secretary of the IEUA NSW/ACT branch Carol Matthews will attend the Wollongong rally, she said she expected a big turn out on the day.
"Teaching has becoming increasingly challenging and learning needs increasingly complex, but pay has not kept up with that of other professions," Ms Matthews said.
"These rallies are about enhancing respect for the profession and investment for the future."
The industrial action follows a recent 24-hour strike by public school teachers. NSW public school teachers have been concerned about a chronic teacher shortage and have demanded a pay increase above the 2.5 per cent cap on public sector wage rises.
The IEUA, which represents 32,000 teachers and support staff throughout NSW and the ACT, is waiting for the NSW Budget to be announced on June 21 to see if the government will lift the pay cap.
This pay cap applies to NSW public servants, including government school teachers. While Catholic employers are not legally bound by it, they have a long tradition of taking their cue from it.
One Catholic diocese this week offered an increase to school staff that would exceed the pay cap however Mr Northam said it didn't come close to what they were asking for.
Advertisement
"If there is no improved offer after Friday, the IEUA Executive will meet to consider further industrial action," he said.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.