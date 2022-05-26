Goulburn Post
Southern Highlands, Tablelands in for a wet winter says Bureau

Updated May 26 2022 - 3:33am, first published 1:32am
The Southern Highlands and Tablelands could be in for a wet winter with persisting La Nina conditions, says the Bureau of Meteorology outlook.

The Southern Highlands and Tablelands could be in for one of the wettest winters on record predicts the Bureau of Meteorology.

