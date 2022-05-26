The highs and pitfalls of online shopping

"I don't know mate, I don't think this weighs 30 kilograms," the courier says as he hands me a box similar in size to a carton of milk.
"Well it's supposed to be a mattress," I respond.
You see, I had ordered one of those web-special mattresses we've all seen the ads for online to use in the spare room, but what arrived was instead a mattress protector.
Almost two weeks and some heated emails later, the correct product has arrived, but it does make one think about the rise of seemingly faceless online stores that don't even list a phone number.
I, like many, went heavy into online ordering as a way of getting things during the height of COVID-19 lockdowns.
Don't get me wrong, I'm all for the buy local, support locals mentality, but it has been two years now of businesses having to close their doors or having limited supply issues and online shopping seemed to have some answers to that.
For start ups it seems like a great business model, they don't need bricks and mortar stores, just a web presence and a shipping department out of a warehouse.
But that can leave buyers feeling a little bit exposed when the wrong thing ships and the business doesn't even have a phone line.
As a consumer I guess my only hope is that these 'supply chain issues' as they've been dubbed can be remedied quickly.
But maybe the people who only buy locally had it right all along, the store may not have the exact thing you wanted in stock, but they'll have something similar, and you get that thing so many shoppers crave: instant gratification.
The item you purchased is immediately in your hot little hands.
If I can't find what I need locally, I'll at least try and order online through a local business, but those supply issues are dragging me down.
Hopefully next week I'll get the fridge delivered that I ordered a month ago ... or will I get an esky?
Jacob McMaster, deputy editor
Sports journo with a keen interest in photography and being a huge nerd in my free time.
