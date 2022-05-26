Classic Car club to host fundraiser to help Goulburn family after tragic crash

They had their lives changed in the blink of an eye and now the Goulburn community is rallying behind the Yates family.
Goulburn Street and Classic Car Club will once again be holding a fundraiser for the family of Paul and Daniel Yates who were involved in a horrific road crash in April.
The father-son duo had been riding a motorbike with son Daniel a pillion passenger when it collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Bourke and Clinton Streets.
Both men were airlifted to Canberra Hospital with Paul suffering a serious injury that has since seen his leg amputated while Daniel is slowly recovering from a serious head injury.
While it is fantastic news both survived, the Yates clan has been doing it tough both emotionally and financially.
That's where the Goulburn Street and Classic Car Club have offered to step in with a fundraising day locked in for this Saturday (May 28).
Held at the Workers Arena from 8:00am to 4:00pm there will be a $10 entry fee to go towards the family while attendees can enjoy plenty of attractions including a jumping castle, monster raffle, live music, BBQ, face painting in addition to the historic vehicles on display.
Club member Tayla Anissa said they were looking forward to seeing the community come together to support the Yates'.
"We need Goulburn to come together as a community and just have a good day, buy a sausage sizzle, buy some raffle tickets have a look around the cars and make some donations," she told the Post.
"We never really have a target to meet we just try and raise as much as we can and do it with a smile on our faces.
"It's not just medical bills so much, it's help with everyday living. They need help with water and electricity bills, food and rent."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
