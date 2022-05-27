Many rallies pass through regional towns in the Southern Tablelands and Highlands and the 'Shitbox' rally was no different.
The seven day event started in Wollongong on Saturday May, 7 and passed through plenty of places including Bowral and Goulburn on day one before ending in Mackay in Queensland.
Some 500 people in teams of two, in cars worth less than $1,000, comfortably raised over their goal of $2 million during their 3600km journey, making it the largest independent fundraiser for Cancer Council nationally.
Founder of the rally James Freeman, who lost both of his parents to cancer within 12 months of each other, explained what the event was about.
"The 'Shitbox' Rally is not a race, but a reward for fundraising efforts, he said.
"That was a chance to explore Australia, drawing teams from around the country to help achieve the extraordinary.
"The teams worked so hard for the year before the rally to raise the funds needed to participate, so the rally really was their reward and a way that we gave back to them.
"It was a once in a lifetime adventure from the city to the outback and back again.
"We saw the blue waters of the coast to the raw beauty of endless horizons, magical night skies and ochre red sand."
The impact of COVID in 2020 and 2021 made it particularly difficult for teams to fundraise and Box Rallies saw its expected fundraising total for the period cut by as much as $7.2 million from Cancer Research.
