Appeal to locate woman missing from Queanbeyan

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Queanbeyan.
Ashley Williams, 33, was last seen leaving a hospital on Collett Street at about 11.40pm on Friday, May 27.
When she was unable to be located, officers from Monaro Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for Ashley's welfare.
Ashley is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of slim build, with dark blonde hair which was in a high ponytail/bun when she was last seen.
Ashley may be wearing grey sweatpants, a dark grey hooded jumper, and white socks and thongs.
Anyone with information regarding Ashley's whereabouts is urged to contact Queanbeyan Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
