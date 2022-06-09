There's been a couple of success stories coming out of young tennis players lately.
Owen Edwards and Eamon Shiel took part in the NSW PSSA Tennis State Championships in Rockdale recently, a primary school teams event, and gave it their all.
The year six students from Goulburn East Public School and Goulburn South Public School respectively competed for the five member South Coast team after being successful at the trials held earlier in the year.
The other teams came from the Sydney metro regions, Catholic Schools Mackillop and Polding and Combined Independent Schools.
Over the course of the week, the boys played eight rounds against the other regions, with each round consisting of four singles and two doubles matches.
They finished in seventh spot, a place higher than last year, and eighth overall after losing the cross over final to Sydney East.
They then beat Polding 5-1 to win the play off for seventh and eighth spot.
Eamon, who competed in his second championship, received the "Team Spirit" award for the South Coast boys team.
The 11-year-olds were coached by David Ridland and Corey Greenwood from the Goulburn Tennis Centre.
