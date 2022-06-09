Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn's Owen Edwards and Eamon Shiel take part in NSW PSSA Tennis State Championships

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
June 9 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's been a couple of success stories coming out of young tennis players lately.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.