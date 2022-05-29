The Goulburn and District Netball Association netball are a force to be reckoned with.
The GDNA 15s, 17s and opens teams competed in the Bathurst carnival on Sunday, May 23 and all teams played exceptionally well.
The 15s and 17s placed fourth in their divisions while the opens finished in first place.
The GDNA thanked Maree, Lou and Tanya for umpiring the teams and said their efforts were much appreciated.
I love sport.
