Goulburn businesses urged to check $100 notes after counterfeit notes seized

By Newsroom
Updated May 29 2022 - 6:28am, first published 12:45am
Police have urged local businesses to check all $100 notes received within the past couple of days. Picture: Shutterstock.

Police have urged local businesses to check all $100 notes after a firearm and counterfeit notes were seized in Goulburn yesterday.

