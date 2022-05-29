Police have urged local businesses to check all $100 notes after a firearm and counterfeit notes were seized in Goulburn yesterday.
Police were called to Victoria Park in Goldsmith Street around 4.00pm on Saturday, May 28 after it was reported a man was allegedly seen to be in possession of a handgun.
Officers from The Hume Police District attended and arrested an 18-year-old man nearby.
During a search of the man, police allegedly seized a replica pistol, a quantity of counterfeit Australian currency and a small amount of cannabis.
The man was arrested and taken to Goulburn Police Station where he was charged with possess unauthorised pistol, possess counterfeit money and possess prohibited drug.
He was refused bail to appear before Wollongong Local Court today (Sunday, May 29).
Anyone who believes they have detected counterfeit notes is asked to contact police.
