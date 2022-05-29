Goulburn Comedy Club returns with double headliner show

After a long hiatus due to the uncertainties of COVID-19, the Goulburn Comedy Club is set to return.
Starting with a bang, the Goulburn Club will host a double headliner show with two exciting national comedians making their way to Goulburn.
David Graham from the Canberra Comedy Club said he hoped Goulburn would re-embrace the start of the club again.
Comedians Ivan Aristeguieta and Chris Ryan, who both starred in the Melbourne Comedy Festival this year, will perform at the Goulburn Club on Thursday, June 2 at 7.30pm.
"It is great to bring Ivan and Chris as part of our little regional tour taking them to Canberra, Goulburn and Orange," Mr Graham said.
"It is important to bring national starring comedians to the little clubs out in regional NSW. We want to bring comedians you would otherwise need to travel to Sydney or Canberra to see."
Mr Graham said the club was hoping to draw in even bigger acts as well such as Tom Ballard and Tom Gleeson who previously performed in Goulburn.
"We look after the people who come to all the shows and make sure when the even bigger acts come, we offer first choice to our loyal fans," Mr Graham said.
