Take an interactive tour and learn about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral this weekend. Built around the old St Saviour's Church from 1874 to 1884, St Saviour's Cathedral is one of the finest white sandstone cathedrals in the Southern Hemisphere. Both the cathedral and hall were designed by one of Australia's most famous architects, Edmund T Blacket. The tower was built and bells installed as per the original design in 1988 as a Bicentennial project. In 2006 the final three bells were installed, giving Goulburn the only 12 bell and flat sixth country peal in the Southern Hemisphere. Tours will be available on Saturday, June 4 at 10.30am and 2.30pm.

