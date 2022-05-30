Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
What'S on

What's on around Goulburn and the Southern Tablelands this week

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated May 30 2022 - 8:28am, first published 4:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Workers Club will welcome Slam Pro Wrestling on June 3-4. Photo: Supplied.

SLAM!

Pro Wrestling League

See the biggest stars in pro wrestling battle it out in the first ever SLAM! Masters Cup Tournament this week in Goulburn. The League combines the greatest athletes the country has to offer in a knock-down, drag out collision course suitable for all ages. The wrestling will take place across two nights at the Goulburn Workers Club on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 from 7.00pm to 9.30pm. Purchase tickets via Eventbrite.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.