See the biggest stars in pro wrestling battle it out in the first ever SLAM! Masters Cup Tournament this week in Goulburn. The League combines the greatest athletes the country has to offer in a knock-down, drag out collision course suitable for all ages. The wrestling will take place across two nights at the Goulburn Workers Club on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 from 7.00pm to 9.30pm. Purchase tickets via Eventbrite.
National Reconciliation Week is celebrated from May 27 to June 3 and is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements. This year's theme is "Be Brave. Make Change." encouraging Australians to tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation. Goulburn Mulwaree Library will be hosting two workshops with Wiradjuri Gibir, Yuin man, Alfie Walker. Sit down with Alfie and learn about his culture, history and art while making your own special Reconciliation Week keepsakes on Monday, May 30 from 3.45pm to 4.45pm and on Wednesday, June 1 from 3.45pm to 4.45pm. There will also be a free 'Morning Tea and Yarn' at 10am on Tuesday, May 31 at KandGz Goulburn.
The GPAC has three exciting performances this week, all adaptations of original stories. Join the enchanting adventure of Little and Big Nutbrown Hare as they discover the magic and colour of the seasons, in a dazzling new stage adaptation of Sam McBratney's beloved 'Guess How Much I Love You' books. Later in the week, Five ludicrous "French" performers will entice and delight as they invite the audience into their wild retelling of the story of the original master of seduction: Don Juan. The group will also perform a bonkers rendition of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel, Jekyll & Hyde, with a guaranteed night of laughs. Buy your tickets online through GPAC.
Master the magic of ink and watercolour with education officer Sally O'Neill. In this workshop for adults, you will be guided through the process of creating a figurative painting using the complementary pairing of felt-tip pen and watercolour paint. Discover tips and tricks about linear drawing, colour theory and various techniques for using watercolour paint. Bookings can be made via Eventbrite or direct with the Gallery. The workshop will take place at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery on Tuesday, May 31 from 5.30 to 7.30pm.
Join Carol Major in a talk about her deeply moving memoir about the battles waged against terminal illness and a mother's struggle to comprehend the battlefield in its wake. 'The Asparagus Wars' asks questions about notions of victory at all costs. Shot through with fearless wit and resonant description, this story will break your heart but leave you richer for the experience. Come and listen to Carol's talk at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Thursday, June 2 from 2pm to 3pm.
Romeo and Juliet opens at the Lieder Theatre this week. The play is a tragedy written by William Shakespeare about two young Italian star-crossed lovers whose deaths ultimately reconcile their feuding families. Directed by Ryan Paranthoiene, it's the first time the theatre has presented the play in 40 years. The opening night will be on Friday, June 3 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm and light refreshments will be served. Lucky door and raffle prizes will also be available on the night. Tickets are $30 and available from Carol James Real Esatate, Auburn Street and Audika (in Goulburn Medical Centre) McKell Place. Cash Only.
Take an interactive tour and learn about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral this weekend. Built around the old St Saviour's Church from 1874 to 1884, St Saviour's Cathedral is one of the finest white sandstone cathedrals in the Southern Hemisphere. Both the cathedral and hall were designed by one of Australia's most famous architects, Edmund T Blacket. The tower was built and bells installed as per the original design in 1988 as a Bicentennial project. In 2006 the final three bells were installed, giving Goulburn the only 12 bell and flat sixth country peal in the Southern Hemisphere. Tours will be available on Saturday, June 4 at 10.30am and 2.30pm.
After touring the Bell Tower, head over to check out St Saviour's Community Craft and Garage Sale. There will be lots of different stallholders combining with craft items, garden equipment, clothes, books, produce, tools, bric-a-brac, furniture, toys and plants all at low prices. The markets will be held at St Saviour's Cathedral Hall on Saturday, June 4 from 9am to 1pm.
After a long hiatus due to the uncertainties of COVID-19, the Goulburn Comedy Club is set to return. Starting with a bang, the Goulburn Club will host a double headliner show with two exciting national comedians making their way to Goulburn. Comedians Ivan Aristeguieta and Chris Ryan, who both starred in the Melbourne Comedy Festival this year, will perform at the Goulburn Club on Thursday, June 2 at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased through Try Booking.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
