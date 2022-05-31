Goulburn Combined Probus Club, is certainly growing.
At our meeting on Friday, May 27 we were privileged to have an adventurer and author, Robert Shaw as a guest speaker
Mr Shaw gave a brief history of his working life.
While working in Papua New Guinea, he has spent over 16 years exploring, caving, rafting, and mountain climbing throughout that exotic country. He has learnt the pidgin language, met pygmies, former headhunters and cannibals.
Mr Shaw told many stories about exploring and salvaging more than 30 aircraft that had crashed, and what he found and endured. He survived two air crashes and various tribal battles, was at one point held hostage, and was later made honorary chief of a Sepik tribe.
Mr Shaw, a qualified aircraft technician, has worked for various aircraft companies.
He has written three books and has embarked on another one.
Also at our last meeting we inducted five new members.
The Goulburn Combined Probus Club is one for active retirees, both male and female. We have monthly meetings and various outings.
It meets at the Goulburn Workers Club on the fourth Friday of each month. For more information ring 0466 047 484 or email goulburncombined@probusclubs.com.au
