Check out photos from the Gunning Railway Station Open Day

Transport for NSW and Southern Tablelands Arts hosted a family open day at the restored 1875 Gunning Railway Station over the weekend.
The Station has undergone extensive renovations and is now nearing completion as it transforms into an art and cultural facility.
While the station will remain a state-owned asset and working train platform, the buildings will be leased to Southern Tablelands Arts to be used for arts, cultural and community events.
Executive Director of Southern Tablelands Arts Rose Marin said they had organised a creative program of artist-led making opportunities and demonstrations for the open day.
There was badge making, First Nations weaving with Culture on the Move, street art with Joe Quilter and live music.
President of Southern Tablelands Arts Susan Brindle said the station had amazing potential as a new arts and cultural hub for the entire region.
"We are looking forward to hosting a series of exhibitions in the gorgeous spaces available and making the building available for community meetings and events," Ms Brindle said.
