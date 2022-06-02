Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Towrang Bridge replacement opens up access for residents

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated June 2 2022 - 3:27am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The finishing touches are being put on the new $4 million Towrang Bridge. Motorists were able to use it for the first time on Friday. Photo supplied.

The near completion of the new Towrang Bridge is giving residents greater surety they won't be cut off during heavy rain.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.