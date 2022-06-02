The near completion of the new Towrang Bridge is giving residents greater surety they won't be cut off during heavy rain.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council opened the $4 million concrete structure to traffic on Friday. However road approaches wouldn't be completed and sealed for another month, a spokesperson said.
Surry Hills-based Bridgeworks Australia won the tender last year to build the two-lane, 85 metre long bridge and lift the structure 4.5 metres above the old crossing.
It is funded by a $2m federal grant, matched equally by the council.
Towrang resident Mark Collins drove over the new structure for the first time on Sunday.
"It will make a big difference," he said.
"The (Wollondilly) River has been up for one week and this makes the 14th flood over the river embankment in the last 12 months," he said.
"Some of those have gone over the old bridge. This will make a huge difference to people as far up as Big Hill and beyond."
Mr Collins believed the infrastructure would also open up the area for more property buyers.
Residents have been cut off many times by Wollondilly flood waters. On several occasions, SES crew have transported medication by boat to those in need.
In January, storms also cut power and communication to the area. Essential Energy commissioned a helicopter to repair the electricity lines.
Mr Collins said the lack of access was especially dangerous if anyone had a heart attack or a house fire. Roads were often flooded in the other direction.
NSW Farmers has also advocated the work in the interests of efficient stock and produce movement.
Wet weather has delayed the bridge's completion by seven weeks, a council report stated.
Acting general manager Matt O'Rourke said the rising river water had washed away the sides on several occasions and crews had to wait until it dried out to resume work.
The bridge is due to be officially opened in mid to late July.
Meantime, wet weather has also heavily impacted other council infrastructure projects.
Staff reported that 945mm received since October, 2021 had affected the bitumen sealing program. Maintenance crews had also dealt with a large amount of pavement failures on the rural road network and were working through claims under the State's disaster assistance scheme.
A total 59 days were lost on Windellama Road's $5.6 million upgrade, while 73 days were lost on Mountain Ash Road improvements where 1213mm of rain fell between June, 2021 and April, 2022.
Over the past two years, Goulburn Mulwaree has experienced seven natural disaster declared events, the last three being in December, January and March.
A separate report stated that just over $9m had been spent on repairs to date. The state government has allocated $16.3m for repairs to the council for the last five natural disasters.
