STFA's Ava Nicholson to take part in the Primary Schools State Championships

The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) u12s representative girls soccer team's captain and St Marys Catholic student Ava Nicholson has been named in the Mackillop Team to represent the Catholic Schools of Parramatta, Wollongong, Canberra Goulburn and Wagga Wagga in the Primary Schools State Championships to be played in Bathurst in August.
Selections for the team were held at the Cookbundoon Soccer fields last Friday when teams from Parramatta, Wollongong, Canberra Goulburn and Wagga Wagga played four games each.
St Joseph Primary student Elsie Lang also tried out.
Even though she played well in all her games, she was unsuccessful in gaining selection.
Ava is the first girls from this area to be selected.
In all her games Ava stood out, even against the strong Sydney based Parramatta and Wollongong Girls sides and according to her u12s coach Lindsay Cosgrove.
Ava's selection was well deserved and added to her winning the Rat Tweedie Medal for the best player at the u12s Branch Championships played in Goulburn last month.
