STFA's Ava Nicholson to take part in the Primary Schools State Championships

Updated June 2 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:00am
Ava Nicholson is always impressing on the soccer field. Photo: supplied.

The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) u12s representative girls soccer team's captain and St Marys Catholic student Ava Nicholson has been named in the Mackillop Team to represent the Catholic Schools of Parramatta, Wollongong, Canberra Goulburn and Wagga Wagga in the Primary Schools State Championships to be played in Bathurst in August.

