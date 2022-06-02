A number of teams from the Goulburn Table Tennis Club have recently returned from the Annual NSW Country Championships held at Gosford.
Goulburn's best results came from teams that contested Divisions 2, 4 and 7.
The Division 2 side of Richie Jiang, Mark Soley and Angus O'Rourke took out the event with four wins and one loss.
Richie Jiang performed best winning 11 out of 15 of his singles matches.
They defeated Newcastle 6/5, Coffs Harbour 8/3, ACT 9/2 and Illawarra 9/2.
Their only loss was against Penrith 5/6 who ended up coming second.
The remaining Goulburn teams results were affected by late withdrawals due to COVID.
The local sides didn't have any late pull outs but other centres did, which meant teams were dissolved in the higher divisions that only had two players.
These higher rated contestants were scattered throughout the lower divisions in order for everyone to get a game over the weekend.
This also meant the going was far tougher than it should have been and the Goulburn sides should be commended for their fine results.
The Goulburn number 2 team of Michael Turner, Lachlan Bill and Robert Ramazini came third with two wins and two losses.
Lachlan performed best with a 66 per cent winning average, followed by Robert with 60 and Michael with 40.
Their event was won by Penrith.
Goulburn's number three side of Jack Gray, Bagaskara Ariza and Daniel Tsai came second in the Division 7.
They lost to the eventual winner Penrith in their last match.
They had earlier defeated Central Coast 8/3, Newcastle 10/1, Central Coast 9/2 and Penrith 7/4.
Division 1 was won by Illawarra which consisted of Robert Beaumont, Michelle Bromley (Australian Representative) and Leonard Piyachal.
Players are reminded that there are practice/social sessions at 7PM Thursday and Friday nights.
There is also social table tennis each Wednesday 10am to midday.
All are welcome at the John Lees Centre located on Sportsway, off Finlay Road.
