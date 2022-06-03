Cellar door opens for Corang Estate

Corang Estate winery has opened the doors to the cellar in the village of Tarago.
The cellar door opened on Friday and shares a space with the existing arts and handcraft business 'Our Creative Collection'.
Visitors to the cellar door can enjoy a guided wine tasting, browse locally made arts and crafts and enjoy a glass of wine with a delicious mezze platter.
Owners, Jill and Michael Bynon of Corang Estate have been seeking to open a cellar door for some time and are delighted to find the perfect spot in Tarago.
"We're really excited to open our wine tasting space where customers can visit, learn about our wines and enjoy a glass either indoors or out the front," Michael said.
"The location is ideal; with a café next door and the arts and crafts store, plus the pub across the road, we envisage other businesses will benefit from increased visitor numbers, so it's a win-win for everyone."
Our Creative Collection owners Megan Alcock and Clare Delaney are equally excited about the venture.
"We are very confident that the Corang Estate cellar door will draw more visitors into the shop, helping to shine a light on our talented local artisans," the pair said.
Corang Estate vineyard is located on the Oallen Road, close to Nerriga and has been in business for over four years.
The winery has secured some major awards since bottling their first drop and most recently claiming trophies for the top shiraz and top wine of show as well as the 2021 Hilltops Wine of the Year for its 2019 Hilltops shiraz.
The winery also has ties to the coast where it features in the Shoalcoast tavern and a number of restaurants, and also holding stalls at markets in Berry, Milton and Jervis Bay.
The owners seek to highlight homegrown produce with a business focus on the Southern Tablelands, sourcing top quality fruit from the best vineyards in addition to their own estate-grown grapes to make up the range.
All the wines are made in a shared winery in Murrumbateman.
Our Creative Collection shop is stocked with beautiful, locally hand-made products including jewellery, glassware, carved wooden items, sewn and knitted crafts as well as a selection of Aboriginal paintings.
The new cellar door/arts shop will be open Friday-Monday 10am-4pm. Address is Shop 2, 1-3 Braidwood Road, Tarago (at the crossroads of Braidwood Road and Lumley Road).
