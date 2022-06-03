Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

You have one week left to apply for state funding for your community group

By Newsroom
Updated June 3 2022 - 7:32am, first published 6:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman (second from left) announced a grant back in 2020. Photo: file

Community groups in Goulburn have just a week left to take advantage of state funding for their projects with $400,000 up for grabs across the electorate.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.