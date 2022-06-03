You have one week left to apply for state funding for your community group

Community groups in Goulburn have just a week left to take advantage of state funding for their projects with $400,000 up for grabs across the electorate.
Local MP Wendy Tuckerman issued a reminder today (June 3) that the 2022 Community Building Partnership Program would next Friday (June 10).
Mrs Tuckerman said the program is available for projects across the Goulburn electorate, and urged local community groups to apply for the funds they need to deliver projects with social, environmental and recreational outcomes.
"Local sports clubs, charities, P&C's and museums are just some of the groups that will benefit from this program," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"If your organisation or club needs extra funding for infrastructure, such as playgrounds, accessible features, equipment or refurbishment - then I strongly encourage you to apply."
The Community Building Partnership program has awarded more than $339 million in funding to 18,000 community projects since it commenced in 2009.
Applications close at 5pm, Friday 10 June 2022. Applicants must read the program guidelines to ensure their club or organisation and proposed project are eligible.
For more information about the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program, visit: the www.nsw.gov.au/cbp22
