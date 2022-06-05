In 2018, a young Ellen Ryan came agonisingly close to making the Commonwealth Games lawn bowls team in the Gold Coast.
She missed out by one spot.
Fast forward four years and she's off to Birmingham.
"I'm absolutely over the moon," Ryan said.
"This has been my life long dream and goal so I'm so excited to represent my family, friends, Goulburn and Australia.
She found out she made the team recently after returning home from a two week trial camp and couldn't believe what had transpired.
"I was at home with my family and there wasn't a dry eye in the household," she said.
"It was so special to share it with my mum, dad and partner Mac.
"It makes it even more special that I will be debuting with my best friend Kristina Krstic alongside Natasha Van Eldik, Lynsey Clarke and Bec Van Asch, three other greats of the sport."
Although this will be her first senior Commonwealth Games experience, the 25-year-old has represented her country in the past.
"In 2015, I was lucky enough to go to the Commonwealth Youth Games and win a gold and silver medal," she said.
"However, this will be such an amazing experience being with so many world class athletes."
Just like every professional athlete, Ryan said she wouldn't have gotten this far without her support network. "I'm so lucky to have such beautiful and supportive people that have shaped who I am," she said.
"They include my whole family, friends, coaches, the Cabramatta Bowling Club, my sponsor Henselite and my supportive workplaces Goulburn High School and Fire and Rescue Goulburn 305."
Ryan is currently competing in the singles and pairs events at the Trans Tasman Series on the Gold Coast where she received her 100 caps for Australia from her idol and former Australian representative Karen Murphy.
The tournament will determine the events Ryan will take part in during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham beginning on Thursday, July 28.
