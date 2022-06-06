The Pro Slam Wrestling League came to the Goulburn Workers Club on Saturday, June 4 and everyone at the venue was mesmerised by what they saw.
The biggest match of the night was undoubtedly the Masters Cup final between Dan Archer and Luke Watts, where the former came up on top.
"The weekend was a great success for me," Archer said.
"Seven of the best from the country came tonight and I beat them all.
"This league is among the top and we've got people coming from all over the country.
"I'm the best in the country and tonight proves it."
Wrestling is getting more and more popular in the country everyday, so for those interested in wrestling, Archer said there was an academy not too far away from Goulburn.
"You can sign up to the Slam Pro Wrestling academy based in Canberra which is only an hour away.
"We have a training school running three nights a week and you'll be trained by some of the best in the country."
The Pro Slam Wrestling League is heading to the Ainslie Football Club in Canberra next month.
I love sport.
