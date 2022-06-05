Goulburn Post
Goulburn Dirty Reds downed by competition leaders

By Chris Gordon
Updated June 6 2022 - 6:45am, first published June 5 2022 - 9:30pm
Tackling: It was a tough outing for the Dirty Reds. Photo: Pete Oliver.

Despite level scores at half-time, the Goulburn Dirty Reds first-grade side fell short against competition leaders Royals, losing by 22-12 on Saturday at Phillip Oval.

