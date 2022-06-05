Despite level scores at half-time, the Goulburn Dirty Reds first-grade side fell short against competition leaders Royals, losing by 22-12 on Saturday at Phillip Oval.
The match had been long anticipated by both sides with each undefeated prior to Goulburn's last match loss.
After 13 minutes of settling in and getting to know each other, Matt Spratley gave Goulburn the early lead and the Mik Webber conversion gave Goulburn the 7-0 lead.
But four minutes later Royals removed any thought that this would be a Goulburn procession to the tryline by scoring their first try, followed by another eight minutes after that to take the 12-7 lead ten minutes before the break.
The potent Royals side proved adept at breaking down Goulburn patterns, reducing the Reds ability to establish momentum.
Goulburn was able to string together two or three phases in a row but rarely more than that and the end result was that Goulburn was unable to gain dominance and appeared disjointed at times.
With one minute left in the half, Eric Brown crossed the line for Goulburn and, as in the earlier second-grade match, scores were level at the break.
The Reds realised the magnitude of the contest in front of them coming back from the break and aimed up into the second half.
There were strong performances for Goulburn across the paddock but nothing that broke the deadlock.
The two teams were well matched at set-pieces and at the breakdown, frustrating Goulburn's attempts to break through the centre or provide its slick backline finishers with quality ball.
Royals crossed for their third try seven minutes into the second half, which they converted, and then added a penalty goal eight minutes later for a solid 22-12 lead that was not added to or eroded in the remaining twenty, Royals finishing as deserving winners in a three tries to two result.
Again, much like the reserve grade match, it was a match both sides could have walked away with.
The two takeaways from the match for the Reds are that the Royals side is very much deserving of respect, but also entirely beatable.
It was a game with more than its fair share of puzzling and sometimes costly adjudications, and few of the close calls went Goulburn's way, but none of that decided the game which was very much there to be won.
Regular scrum-half, captain, co-coach and title collector Jackson Reardon is expected back into the side for Goulburn's next match in two weeks after recovering from the dreaded lurgy, but his fill-in, Jimmy Rudd had a strong first-grade debut and didn't look out of place in the side.
All three senior sides will have next weekend off for the competition long weekend bye.
The following weekend, the women's side will play Jindabyne at home while the men are on the road to play Gungahlin.
