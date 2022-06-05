Goulburn Post
Hume Liberal MP Angus Taylor appointed as Shadow Treasurer

By Newsroom
Updated June 6 2022 - 6:53am, first published June 5 2022 - 8:18pm
Angus Taylor has been appointed as Shadow Treasurer. Photo: Louise Thrower.

Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has unveiled his new shadow ministry, appointing Hume MP Angus Taylor as Shadow Treasurer.

