Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has unveiled his new shadow ministry, appointing Hume MP Angus Taylor as Shadow Treasurer.
Previously the Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction and Minister for Industry, Mr Taylor said he was humbled and honoured to be asked to serve as Shadow Treasurer.
Advertisement
"My focus in this role will be on the aspirations of hardworking Australian families and businesses, particularly small businesses across the regions, the suburbs and the cities," Mr Taylor said.
"I appreciate that I am taking on this role at a turbulent and increasingly uncertain time for the global economy."
The bushfires, floods, pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine war have fueled a global economic downturn.
Mr Taylor said as Shadow Treasurer he would consult with business, industry and experts on how they could work together to secure Australia's prosperity.
"Strong economic management is essential for Australians to realise their aspirations," he said.
"I look forward to working with my shadow ministerial colleagues and the Leader of the Opposition to ensure the government delivers the policies our country needs at this important time."
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here for the Highlands and here for the Tablelands. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.