Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Goulburn man follows in forefathers' footsteps after receiving 'prestigious' award

By Michael Prevedello
Updated June 6 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Prevedello (middle) receives his award. Photo: supplied

He was 'gifted' an unenviable task and now one Goulburn man has been bestowed one Rotary's highest honours.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.