They are some of the cutest animals found in Australia and a new initiative on our doorstep is seeking to provide them a safe place to nest.
As part of native habitat restoration, nest boxes have been introduced at Peelwood and Grabine to mimic hollows occurring in mature trees for gliding possums, birds and micro-bats.
These essential nesting areas are designed to provide a stable microclimate for native fauna, ensuring their safety.
Members of Upper Lachlan Landcare were invited to join in the installation of the nest boxes by Habitat Innovation.
"These nest boxes will provide vital additional nesting sites for local Gliders in the area," Upper Lachlan Landcare coordinator Ruth Aveyard said.
"With past clearing practices and the decline of old hollow bearing trees, native fauna are finding it harder and harder to find suitable sites for nesting.
"These nesting boxes will cover a critical gap in nest box availability while younger trees mature and start to develop the specialised hollows required by our birds, gliders and bats."
There have been positive signs using Habitech nest boxes, which are more durable and longer-lasting than traditional wooden designs.
"The Habitech nest boxes developed by Habitat Innovation provide a much more stable microclimate than has ever been achieved with previous nest box designs, making them a huge leap forward from anything previously available," Ms Aveyard said.
Further, a free information session will be held on June 17 at Tuena. Mick Callan and Joe Symons from Habitat Innovation will demonstrate the uses and installation of Habitech nest boxes, and explore hollows in the landscape that provide sanctuary for different species and the features of Habitech nest boxes that mimic the natural environment.
For more information or to RSVP you can send an email to coordinator@upperlachlanlandcare.org.au or phone 0447 242 474.
This project is supported as part of the K2W Glideways project and is funded through a partnership between the Great Eastern Ranges and the International Fund for Animal Welfare as part of a broader bushfire recovery effort.
