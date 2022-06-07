How to plan a romantic weekend trip to Sydney

How to plan a romantic weekend trip to Sydney

This is branded content.

As the temperatures cool, and the skies darken, the thought of cuddling next to your partner with a glass of wine or two, and some delicious food becomes all the more tempting.



So, what better time to book a spontaneous romantic weekend away? With so many beautiful places to fly within Australia, it can be difficult to narrow it down, but this time, why not jet off to Sydney?



This stunning city is filled with picturesque views, incredible restaurants and streets to get lost down under with your loved one. So follow us to the sunny skies of Sydney as we show you how to make the most of your intimate getaway.

Book a luxury hotel

Take some time away from the humdrum daily routine of making beds and cooking breakfast, and instead book yourself and your loved one in for some well-deserved opulence. Checking into a hotel like the Park Hyatt Hotel in Sydney will release you from your everyday life and instead plunge you into a world of luxury that you and your partner deserve.



Enjoy breakfast buffets to fit your every need, from the daily staple of cereal to something a little more decadent, in the form of well-made eggs and lashings of bacon.

In our daily lives, it can be hard to keep all the plates spinning; giving your all to your job, seeing your friends and family, exercising or meditating, having well needed alone time, seeing your partner, or even managing your children's busy lives, it can be one overwhelming ride.



So, instead of skimping on accommodation, buy into some luxury because you really do deserve it. Spend that much needed one on one time with your loved one and enjoy the gentle quiet of simply enjoying each other's company, surrounded by soft luxury and much needed quiet.

How to plan a romantic weekend trip to Sydney

Bondi to Bronte walk

After getting the best sleep of your life and waking up to breathtaking views in one of Sydney's many beautiful hotels, it's time to put on your coat and walking boots and take a stroll through the city itself. If you're looking for a beautiful and romantic walk to take, then the famous Bondi to Bronte stroll is the option for you and your love.



The coastal route is a breezy 2.5km one way during which you can enjoy breathtaking views of the beautiful blue water of Bondi beach, Mackenzie's point, Mackenzie's bay, Tamarama beach, and finally Bronte beach.

On a cool day, grab those rain jackets and huddle up next to each other while you enjoy the crisp sea air and dancing wild waves. Or, on one of Sydney's notoriously sunny days, stroll through the sunshine, snapping shots of the incredibly blue water.



This is one of those bucket list things that you have to do at least once, and it's a particularly wonderful experience to share with your partner. At the beginning of your walk, or alternatively, at the end, should you decide to walk back to Bondi, bask in the incredible view that is the Bondi icebergs, and perhaps dip into one of the nearby bars for a quick bite and some well-earned refreshments.

Ferry over to Watsons Bay

If you're wanting to go somewhere a little more quiet and intimate, then Watsons Bay is the ideal day trip escape for you and your love. Enjoy a ferry ride from Circular Quay over to the bay that has gorgeous views and yet only takes around 20 minutes.



From there, you can choose your own adventure; maybe you're looking for a little bit of action in the form of a stand-up paddle boarding lesson. Or perhaps you're wanting to get to know the culture of the cove, which Watsons Bay is filled with, you can wander down the South Head Heritage trail in which you'll end up discovering the Hornby lighthouse which was built all the way back in 1858 after the ship, the Dunbar sank.

Finally, maybe you simply came for some quiet wandering, away from the city crowds and perhaps some delicious bites to eat. Enjoy anything from fresh seafood to high tea, and maybe a glass of bubbles or two.

Dinner date

After a long day of sightseeing and getting your step count up, it's time to eat. So take advantage of Sydney's mix of incredible food mixed with the astonishing sights they're so well known for. If you're looking to continue your day ocean side then the iconic Icebergs Dining Room and Bar is right up your alley, with a menu filled with incredible Italian food with a unique spin, you'll no doubt leave wanting more.

Alternatively, if you're wanting a dinner with a side of Sydney landmarks, then get up close and personal at Bennelong, located within the Sydney Opera House itself.



With an incredible menu made up of the freshest Australian ingredients and an enviable wine menu, this dining experience will live in your memories long after you leave and acts as the perfect backdrop to your romance filled evening.

Sydney is one beautiful place to visit, it's no wonder it's so beloved by tourists and locals alike. So it makes sense for this to be the backdrop for your romance filled weekend getaway.

