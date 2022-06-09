Fashion lovers rejoiced at the most recent event organised by the Goulburn Lantern Club.
The club held a successful fashion parade and luncheon at West Goulburn Anglican Church Hall on Friday, May 27.
Goulburn Lantern Club raises funds for Next Sense, formally Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Children, providing services for hearing and sight impaired children and adults.
Members and friends of the Goulburn Lantern Club professionally modelled high quality fashions and accessories.
The outfits were provided by Brooke from Goulburn boutique Something Special.
An enjoyable lunch was catered and served by members, who volunteered their time and efforts to help make the function a success.
Member Helen McAleer thanked all those who helped with the event.
"Thank you to the members of West Goulburn Congregation for their invaluable help," she said.
