Letters to the editor

It is interesting indeed to note that because The Australian Capital Territory- ACT, successfully, in 2020, made the transition to 100per cent renewable energy, electricity costs in Canberra will actually decrease in 2022-23.
The example set by the ACT will surely be watched with considerable interest across Australia where increasing energy costs are causing an energy crisis.
Despite advance notice three week's ago regarding the 30th anniversary luncheon of the local POETs Society yesterday 10th June, no effort was made on your part to extend coverage for same. Hundreds of local folks have enjoyed the hospitality extended by our humble social collective in years gone by & it is disappointing in the extreme we were disregarded as such. As a local/vocal media outlet & news source & continually seeking support for ongoing services, we are loath to further engage your indifferent efforts.
Chris Grant & Bob Kirk co founders of Goulburn POETs.
The majority of Australians are touched by the impact of mental health in some way and there is no doubt that the past few years have been some of the most challenging in recent history.
Many live with the daily burden of anxiety or depression, or care for a loved one. Too many in our communities have been lost.
There are thousands of people working tirelessly to make a difference to the mental health of Australians and they should be recognised for their leadership. This is the goal of the Australian Mental Health Prize, established by UNSW Sydney to acknowledge those who are doing innovative work in areas such as advocacy, research or community service.
Nominations are now open and we strongly encourage people across the country to help us to honour the mental health heroes in your community. This year, the Prize has expanded the nomination categories for the first time.
More information and nomination forms can be obtained from www.australianmentalhealthprize.org.au
Entries close on August 1.
For those who are living with the burden of mental illness every day, thank you for your support.
Lucy Brogden AM and Professsor Allan Fels OA
Co-Chairs of the Australian Mental Health Prize Advisory Group
Migraine Awareness Month (MAM) is a global event held in June each year. The aim is to raise awareness of migraine, reduce the stigma that migraine is 'just a headache' and promote a positive and empowering view of migraine and the migraine community.
During MAM, Migraine Australia hosts a major month-long campaign to help raise awareness in the community. This campaign coincides with other global events, such as Shades for Migraine.
This year's theme 'Out of the Dark'. With more than five million Australians living with migraine, we feel that it is time for migraine to come out of the dark and be treated by the government, health care professionals, researchers and the broader community with the respect and importance it deserves.
Well done to the mighty Socceroos for making the world cup for the sixth time. An early morning start was worth it as the boys in green and gold secured a spot in Qatar after a nail-biting penalty shootout.
Bring on Qatar 2022.
