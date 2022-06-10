Letters to the editor

Despite advance notice three week's ago regarding the 30th anniversary luncheon of the local POETs Society yesterday 10th June, no effort was made on your part to extend coverage for same. Hundreds of local folks have enjoyed the hospitality extended by our humble social collective in years gone by & it is disappointing in the extreme we were disregarded as such. As a local/vocal media outlet & news source & continually seeking support for ongoing services, we are loath to further engage your indifferent efforts.

