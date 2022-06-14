He served in World War II, likely moved in influential circles and has a plaque in one of Goulburn's cathedrals but most of his life remains a mystery.
Remarkably little is known about Lieutenant Richard Mercer Johnson and it's something that intrepid artefact collector Anbarasan Mitchell wants to change after buying his Australian Army officer's cap.
The Year 11 Trinity College student is a war history buff and has set himself a mission to find items relating to Goulburn although finding the cap was something of an accident after perusing the estate of well-known medical administrator Major General Sir William Refshauge.
"I have a passion for collecting items for the museum," he explained to the Post.
"There are millions of war artefacts out there and I find ones that are particularly related to Goulburn, I love learning about this town's history and heritage.
"I'm always looking on auction sites. I didn't know he was actually from Goulburn when I found it so that came as a surprise.
"We bought this cap from the estate of Sir William Refshauge, the Major General and we don't know the connection yet but research goes on."
Mitchell has donated the precious cap, dated to 1944, to the Rocky Hill War Memorial and Museum but the story won't end there with the teenager determined to learn more about the mysterious Johnson.
"We found out that Richard was probably part of high society in Goulburn and he even has a plaque in St Saviour's Cathedral," he said.
"He has relatives too so we hope they come forward."
In the meantime Mitchell, who also happens to be Goulburn Mulwaree's Young Citizen of the Year, is busy preparing an essay to try to win a trip to World War II sites Pearl Harbour and Hiroshima although he still rates the Korean War as the period of history he is most interested in.
"Korean War definitely [is my favourite]," he said.
"I watch a lot of M*A*S*H and I enjoy it. But right now I'm writing an essay on World War II because six students from NSW are getting to visit Hiroshima and Pearl Harbour."
Do you know more about Richard? if so feel free to send an email to dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
