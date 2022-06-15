In any one year, one in five adult Australians and one in seven children aged 4 to 17, will experience some form of mental illness.
With mental illness a major social issue, it's important to honour those working to make a difference.
Advertisement
ALSO READ:
Nominations are now open for the Australian Mental Health Prize, which recognises the important and ground-breaking work that many Australians are doing for mental health.
Co-chair and past winner of the Prize, Professor Allan Fels AO, is encouraging the public and organisations to nominate those who are making an incredible difference.
"Australia has produced some astoundingly effective mental health initiatives and programs," he said.
"Recognising this work will help to keep mental health on the national agenda and support good mental health in this country."
Lucy Brogden AM, co-chair of the Australian Mental Health Prize Advisory Committee, said she is looking forward to shining a light on those that have shown outstanding leadership.
"There is no doubt that the past few years have been some of the most challenging in recent history," she said.
"Yet many inspiring Australians have shown true leadership in supporting good mental health and the prevention and treatment of mental illness, in areas such as advocacy, research or community service."
The Prize was established in 2016 by UNSW Sydney's Medicine and Health School of Psychiatry.
This year, the nomination categories have been expanded for the first time.
Scientia Professor Henry Brodaty AO at UNSW Medicine and Health said it was important to give people more flexibility in how they choose to nominate.
"Leadership comes in many shapes and sizes, which is why we feel it is important to broaden the nominations across four significant categories," he said.
The four categories are:
"While we will continue to recognise people who have dedicated their lives to improving the mental health of Australians at a national level, we specifically wanted to shine a light on the incredible work of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander mental health leaders and people with lived experience, who have so much insight and wisdom to share.
Advertisement
"We also wanted to recognise our community heroes, as a great deal of innovative work begins as a grassroots level in local communities," Professor Brodaty said.
If you know someone who is making an impact, a nomination form can be found here: http://australianmentalhealthprize.org.au.
Entries open on June 14 and close on August 1. The winners will be announced in late September.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.