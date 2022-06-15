Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Honouring our mental health heroes with the Australian Mental Health Prize

By Newsroom
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:36am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nominations are now open for the Australian Mental Health Prize. Photo: Matthew Ball on Unsplash.

In any one year, one in five adult Australians and one in seven children aged 4 to 17, will experience some form of mental illness.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.