Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander: To recognise and celebrate outstanding Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander mental health leadership at a national or community level.

Lived experience: To recognise and celebrate outstanding mental health leadership by someone with lived experience of mental health, either personally or as a supporter, at a national level.

Professional: To recognise and celebrate outstanding mental health leadership in the clinical, academic or professional sectors at a national level.

Community hero: To recognise and celebrate outstanding mental health leadership at a State or community level.

