Police seek info following vehicle hit and run

Just after 3.30pm on Monday, June 13, police were called to the Big Merino on Hume Street, Goulburn, following reports a man had been struck by a vehicle.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District attended and commenced inquiries.
Police have been told the man, aged 36 and who was holding an infant, was struck twice by a silver utility.
The driver allegedly failed to stop and render assistance.
The male pedestrian was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for minor grazing, but did not require further treatment. The infant was not injured.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information - including witnesses - are urged to call Goulburn Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
