Police seek info following vehicle hit and run

Updated June 15 2022 - 6:34am, first published 2:51am
A 36-year-old man who was holding an infant was struck twice by a silver utility near the Big Merino on Hume Street on Monday afternoon. Anyone with info is urged to contact police.

Just after 3.30pm on Monday, June 13, police were called to the Big Merino on Hume Street, Goulburn, following reports a man had been struck by a vehicle.

