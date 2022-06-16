Man who carried pistol through Goulburn pleads guilty to three charges

A Goulburn man who was caught with a pistol, counterfeit cash and drugs in Victoria Park has pleaded guilty to three charges.
Advertisement
Jake Leslie Haynes, 18, appeared in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday (June 15) and did not contest the charges of possessing an unauthorised pistol, counterfeit money and a prohibited drug.
On May 28, police were called to Victoria Park after reports a man had been seen carrying a handgun.
Court documents showed upon arresting Haynes, police seized a black and silver gel blaster pistol (for which he did not have a permit or license), counterfeit Australian currency and a small amount of cannabis.
He was initially refused bail and appeared before Wollongong Local Court on May 29 where bail was granted.
In court, Haynes' lawyer Richard Brandon-Baker confirmed his client's pleas and requested a sentence assessment report.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie confirmed his request and adjourned the case to July 27 for sentencing.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.