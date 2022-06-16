Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Looking to start a business? This entrepreneur program heading to the Goulburn region could be for you

By Newsroom
Updated June 16 2022 - 4:30am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
iAccelerate will launch iAccelerate Rise at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Thursday July 7. Photo: Louise Thrower

The Goulburn and Southern Highlands regions are set to benefit from a targeted education program seeking to help local businesses and entrepreneurs bring their ideas to fruition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.